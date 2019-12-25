× Firefighters Bring Gifts, Santa To Fire Victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — (Jackie Kostek, KTNV) A family in las vegas lost everything in a fire last weekend.

But they’re still having a happy Christmas, thanks to a special delivery from the city’s firefighters.

At Fire Station 23 preparations begin for special delivery to a special family.

“We see them on the worst day of their lives and we see the kids that are devastated because they lost their toys, they’ve lost their Christmas,” said Rochelle Rowell of Operation Fire H.E.A.T. “We see the stress of the parents and we come in to make the kids smile and help them have a better Christmas.”

Firefighters and dispatchers from all over the valley are helping families, including a family of six that lived in a home where a recent fire made them lose everything.

“So we like to come back in and bring them presents, bring them Christmas and help them have a positive memory of the Fire Dept instead of something that was sad to them,” Rowell said.

The Holiday Emergency Assistance Team, or H.E.A.T., headed out to surprise the Marshall family with gifts for their four children who thought they lost their Christmas.

“We come in with lights and sirens, we make a big to-do about it,” explained Rowell. “The kids will be super excited, they have no idea that we’re coming.”

The arrival was loud with the special passenger Santa Claus to help the family get back into the holiday spirit.

“This is always a wonderful time of the year and these firemen are really helping Santa out to get everybody what they need,” Santa said.

What they needed were toys for the kids to replace the ones lost in the fire, including new bicycles.

“We went through something tragic yet we still have so many blessings, it’s been awesome,” said Christine Marshall.

Mom, Christine, and dad, Michael, got emotional with the show of support from the community.

“It’s pretty overwhelming, it’s pretty awesome,” Michael Marshall said.

The tragic loss of home replaced with this memory.

Santa and his elves bringing the real meaning of Christmas back to the Marshall family.

“They’ll never forget this,” Christine said. “They’ll remember it for always, always that’s for sure. They’ll talk about it for years to come.”

This is the 11th season for the Operation Fire H.E.A.T. and gifts will keep coming to families affected by fires through mid-January.