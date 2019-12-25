Dallas Cowboy Buys Mom Home For Xmas

Posted 8:49 pm, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52PM, December 25, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (Chad Sabadie, WVLA) — He left home first to play football at LSU, now he’s a star in the NFL but a Dallas Cowboys star returned to his hometown in Louisiana to spend Christmas with his mother.

His visit also came with a huge holiday surprise for his mom.

 

On the day before Christmas, the surprise was set. A dream house for mom, the constant in his life from day one.

“I was totally caught off guard,” Loyetta Collins said. “My standards. I’m truly overwhelmed. This has truly been an awesome Christmas week for me. And I don’t know, I just got in the Christmas spirit. I mean, just over the top. They say momma, you saying and I say, you know, every day is a day of Thanksgiving. I don’t wait until holidays to celebrate. Because God is good every day.”

From his days at Redemptorist High to starring at LSU, La’el Collins is now a veteran with the Dallas Cowboys, and he will always take care of his own in baton rouge, especially the constant in his life from day one.

“This is a special moment man. I’m just lost for words, man,” La’el  said. “Just a special moment, and I’m so happy. Just extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family.”

During this time of giving back, this was the perfect memory to create for the rest of their lives.

“And I am truly blessed, and I’m grateful to God that he allowed this to happen,” said Loyetta, “I told God not my will but your will to be done in this situation. You know, he made away.”

“This was always the dream. It was always a dream, and just to be able to make that happen, nothing even compares. Nothing even compares,” La’el explained.

Loyetta was asked how they were going to celebrate and she said she was not really sure.

“I’m still up there. I gotta come back down to Earth and then well take it from there. I’m really not sure,” she said. “Thank you so much. Merry Christmas to everyone!”

