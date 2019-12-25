Couple Mistakes Robotic Vacuum For Home Intruder

Posted 5:53 pm, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, December 25, 2019

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — Just after midnight, a couple heard loud noises coming from the downstairs of their home.

Thinking it was an intruder, they hid in their closet and called 911.

But when deputies searched the home, all they found was a robotic vacuum

It had somehow turned itself on, got stuck and began banging on a wall.

The couple says they’re embarrassed about what happened but also thankful it wasn’t a real intruder.

“It definitely is better safe than sorry because having heard what we did, I still would have called the police and because you just never know,” said Thomas Milam, the homeowner.

The couple just bought the Eufy robotic vacuum three days ago and even named it Harry.

1 Comment

