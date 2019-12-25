Annual Christmas Meal In Williamsport Helps Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- People gathered at the Castellano Center in Williamsport for a Christmas meal. The American Rescue Workers have offered a community meal on Christmas day every year since 1934.

"We offer a free holiday meal to anyone that would have missed our signups for Christmas baskets and for any individuals that can't just get a meal together at home or if they don't want to be home alone," said Dawn Astin of the American Rescue Workers.

Members of the community were treated to a variety of Christmas delicacies.

"The traditional ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes and some type of corn and green beans, and then there is all kinds of Christmas cookies," Astin explained.

"The meal is good, you know what I mean," Don Lorson of South Williamsport said. "I come here a couple times a week to eat, its good that they have a place like this to come."

"I'm here because I love food and food loves me back," Williamsport resident Corey Oliver added.

Oliver calls the meal important for many people struggling in the community.

"You got some people out there that don't have food or people eating out of the trash cans, that's a bad bad situation," he said. "I know that there is help out there that somebody can open their hands up and say you know what, I got some food for you."

Each child attending the dinner at the Castellano Center will receive a wrapped book to take home with them as a Christmas present.