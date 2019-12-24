This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: POL’s Trout Fishing Favorites

Posted 9:00 am, December 24, 2019, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll look back at some of our favorite fishing stories of 2019.  First, we'll head to Schuylkill County for the regional opening day of the trout season and then take in the sights and sounds of the Columbia County Conservation District youth trout day.  Finally, we'll head to Carbon County to fly fish with a local fly tier and fisherman.  We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

