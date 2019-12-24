× Snowman Promotes Reason for the Season

KINGSTON, Pa. — Streets in your neighborhood are probably covered in holiday decorations. Well, one street in Luzerne County has a snowman display with a special message.

“Merry Christmas 2019, make this holiday about being present not about exchanging them,” is the message on Mercer Avenue in Kingston.

“I love it. I think it’s great, it’s nice to see people do stuff like this around the holidays because it brings you back to what you should be thinking about instead of just presents and everything,” said Jim Leary.

People who live in this area tell Newswatch 16 it all starts with the snowman and the sign placed there by a mystery neighbor and then others add to the display.

“The sign says that the little snowman could use some friends,” said Jerry Stone. “So if anybody comes by with a little toy or an ornament, they’ll drop it off. I might put something there myself in a couple days.”

“She must do it at night, that’s all I can say or whoever does it. But it really is uplifting when you see it coming around the corner from where we live,” Ruth Davis said.

Folks say their favorite part is the message that reminds those who pass by the reason for the season.

Neighbors in Kingston hope the snowman, his message, and all his friends come back next year.