Restaurant Hosts Families in Need for Christmas Eve Dinner

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Cooks at Greek Isle Cafe in Mount Carmel were preparing a festive feast for families in need on Christmas Eve.

Workers handed out Christmas cards at the local soup kitchen and invited ten families to a holiday dinner at the restaurant.

“We hand-delivered all the invitations. I’m tearing up now, I’m sorry,” waitress Crystal Wilhelm said. “It really made us cry, too, because he was so thankful. It made us all feel so good to give someone that feeling that someone does care.”

The restaurant served a Greek-American Christmas Eve dinner with pork, mashed potatoes, spinach pie, buttered beans, and loucoumades, which is a Greek fried dough.

“It is a very big meal. I got everything all ready in the oven and it’s getting ready to go,” chef Jennifer Walkowiak said.

The restaurant had a full staff and all hands were on deck to get ready for the big meal.

“I hope those ten families come and I’m just excited about it. I’m super excited about it,” Walkowiak said.

“Really thankful to be able to do something like this for our community,” Wilhelm said.

This is the first time Greek Isle Cafe hosted families in need on Christmas Eve for dinner. However, workers hope to make it a yearly tradition.