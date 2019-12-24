Preparations Underway for a Free Christmas Day Dinner That Delivers

Salem Community Church near Hamlin is marking a decade of feeding families on Christmas.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey joined church members on Christmas Eve as they started prepping for their tradition of giving.

One added bonus with this free event is that volunteers are also willing to deliver meals.

Deliveries are for shut-in families or the elderly within a 10-mile radius of the church.

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHAT:  Free Christmas Day Dinner
  • WHEN: December 25, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • FOR: Anyone
  • LOCATION:  Salem Community Church, 613 Hamlin Highway, Hamlin
  • DELIVERY INFO: 10-Mile Radius of Church

To volunteer or get food delivered, please call 570-493-2883 or 570-493-3780.

To learn more about other FREE Christmas Day meals, head here for WNEP’s Public Service Bulletin Board.

