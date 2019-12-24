× Pottsville Mom Shares Adorable Real-life ‘Elf on the Shelf’

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — One Schuylkill County mom has taken “elf on the shelf” to a new level of cuteness.

“My son is 6 months old and I was on maternity leave and instead of getting my masters and going back to school, getting a second job, I just take funny photos because I want him to look at these photos and either hate them or love them. I’m just trying to be a fun mom and have those fun memories,” Alyssa Eubert explained.

A few weeks ago, Alyssa was shopping with her mom when they came across red and white felt. It was then that an idea came to mind. Alyssa wanted to make an elf costume for her 6-month-old son Dylan as a way to celebrate his first Christmas and give the family a picture for the family scrapbook.

“I posted a picture and my friends absolutely love it. My family, everybody found it hilarious. We were thinking, I was like ‘Oh, I’ll just do a couple more, then a couple more.’ Then it turned into, ‘Let’s do 25 days.'”

Every day this month, Alyssa has posted a different picture of Dylan in his elf costume in a different setting, with a variety of props and witty captions on Facebook. It’s made hearts across our area melt and little Dylan was even featured on Good Morning America last week.

“There’s so much negativity and all you on the internet is just politics. I was thinking, you know what, I’m going to share my baby. He’s so happy to everybody, my friends, family, everybody that wants to see him. Whether you’re a Republican, a Democrat, everyone loves a happy baby, so it’s perfect. Everyone is getting a joy and I’m glad there’s no negativity about it. everyone is just enjoying them every day.”

And little Dylan is capturing the hearts and feelings of many in the process.