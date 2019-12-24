Postal Officer’s Quick Action During Mail Truck Fire Saved Christmas for Many Families

Posted 8:24 am, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23AM, December 24, 2019

An unidentified postal employee was out on delivery when he suddenly smelled and saw smoke coming from his mail truck. The postman quickly pulled to the side of the road and sprang into action, rescuing packages from the back of his truck.

OSAWATOMIE, K.S. — United States Postal Service employees are already the unsung heroes of the holiday season due to the uptick in deliveries. However, Christmas for families in the small city of Osawatomie, Kansas, may have been saved thanks to the quick action of one U.S. postman.

The unidentified postal employee was out on delivery Sunday when he suddenly smelled and saw smoke coming from his mail truck, Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love told CNN.

The postman quickly pulled to the side of the road and realized he wasn’t able to control the fire. That’s when he sprang into action, rescuing packages from the back of his truck.

According to Chief Love, the front half of the mail truck was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived. “The driver had removed all of the packages before any were damaged by the fire,” said Chief Love.

Because the mail truck was full of amazon packages and other deliveries, the fire department exclaimed: “the mailman saved Christmas!”

