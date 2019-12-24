× Folks Stocking Up on Holiday Cheer in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — All throughout Monroe County, people were out stocking up on last-minute items to keep their guests in a merry mood.

And Brewskie’s Beverage in East Stroudsburg is ready to supply. The basics are on demand on this day.

“The domestics, so your Yuengling, your Coors light, people are having parties, so they want as much quantity as possible,” Christopher Perdomo explained.

Perdomo works at Brewskies Beverage and says the store has been packed all day.

“Crazy rush, it’s nuts. As soon as we open the doors at 9 o’clock, people are already waiting here.”

Of course, beer is not everybody’s thing. Another staple for the Christmas Eve dinner or party is a nice bottle of wine.

“Laurel Aniano works at Renegade Winery in Stroudsburg. She says with the short turnaround between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, some of the most popular bottles sold out more quickly than usual.

“Reds, a lot of reds, Renegade Blend is our biggest seller for this time of year and because of Thanksgiving and Christmas, we’re sold out of it right now and customers come in and they’re upset that we don’t have it,” Aniano said.

With plenty of other choices, one thing’s for sure — no one in Stroudsburg will be going thirsty on Christmas.