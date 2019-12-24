× Crunch Time at Dunmore Candy Kitchen

DUNMORE, Pa. — At the Dunmore Candy Kitchen on Drinker Street, Bucky the Elf has one more busy day of work before he returns home to the North Pole.

And Christmas Eve at a candy store is a pretty sweet place to be.

“Candy is a great business to be in any time of the year, but especially this time of year. It’s hard to not feel the holiday spirit when you have chocolate Santa faces and chocolate reindeer coming out of the kitchen. And you have people coming in to shop, it’s just a good time for everybody,” said district manager Connor Allen.

Employees at the candy kitchen say even Amazon can’t help you the day before Christmas, so this is the place to shop. And stopping in for last-minute stocking stuffers and gifts for dinner hosts has even become a Christmas Eve family tradition for some.

“Well you would think it wouldn’t be, but yes probably it is. We do wait until the last minute,” said Susan Kapp.

“Well, we come and get out chocolate and enjoy the chocolate for our Christmas Eve party. It’s just fun,” Kevin Vincent said.

Even in a time when online shopping seems to be the trend, employees here say nothing beats seeing customers one last time before the holiday.

“Familiar faces are the best. We have people that specifically come in for the holidays. It’s great to see them, it’s amazing how fast time flies. You kind of forget how much time was in between, but it’s always great to see, whether it’s people who come in every week or every month, or people that just come in for the holidays, it’s always great to see them.”

The Dunmore Candy Kitchen will be closed on Christmas day and December 26 and will reopen at 10 a.m. on December 27.