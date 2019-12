× Aparment Building in Mount Carmel Hit by Flames

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Families were forced out of an apartment building in Northumberland County early Tuesday morning.

The fire sparked inside a vacant apartment along West Third Street in Mount Carmel around 4:30 a.m.

Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly, sparing the building of any major damage.

According to the building owner, one tenant is being assisted by the Red Cross.