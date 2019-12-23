× Troopers: Deadly I-80 Crash A Case of Road Rage

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a deadly interstate crash as a road-rage incident.

Paul Hillman, 55, of Philadelphia, died in a crash on Interstate 80 east near mile marker 265 before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to troopers.

Investigators said the victim’s pickup truck was hit by a tractor-trailer hauling cattle. The truck driver did not stop after the collision and was later arrested in Montgomery County where he was dropping off the cattle.

Thomas Wilt, 55, of Lexington, North Carolina, faces felony charges in connection with the deadly crash.