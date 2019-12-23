Travelers Take to Road, Air to Reach Holiday Destinations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa -- Millions of Americans are expected to travel this holiday season, but with just one day left until Christmas Eve, there's not much time to arrive at your destination.

At the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, some plans hit a snag.

"We've already gotten our first delay. Our plane was supposed to leave at 6 a.m. this morning, and it's now scheduled to leave at 8:15 a.m., and they just told me at the desk it'll be 8:30 a.m. or later. So that flight from Atlanta never made it in last night to take us back," said Brian McCarthy, who is originally from the Scranton area, but now calls Atlanta home.

In this story WNEP Flight Tracker

Others were on track to spending time with family.

"I am going to the Richmond, Virginia area to visit my 92-year-old father and brother and sister," said Margaret Jarvis of Tunkhannock.

AAA expects the weekend to also be busy with return passengers at airports across the country.

The travel organization estimates over one hundred million Americans will travel by car this Christmas.

Weather conditions have made traffic much easier for those making a road trip to their holiday celebrations, many with furry friends in tow.

"Traffics been good, a little busy just leaving the D.C. area but after that some pretty smooth sailing," said Jennifer Dorrance, who is travelling from Alexandria, Virginia. She and her husband stopped at the rest stop in Dorrance to let their dog run around.

"We just made this trip for Thanksgiving, and it was much worse than this," explained Joanna Anderson, also traveling from Alexandria. "It's not raining and so people are able to travel well."

No matter how people are traveling this Christmas season, everyone we've spoken to says their just excited to spend time with family.

"We're going up to Keene Valley up in New York in the Adirondack Mountains to meet with some family and spend Christmas!" said Dorrance.

"I have my first grandchild back in Atlanta, so I'm anxious to get back and see him, he's 2 years old," added McCarthy.