× Sweet Seasonal Stocking Stuffers

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When it comes to Christmas shopping, many people in central Pennsylvania stop at Purity Candy near Allenwood to cross off “homemade candy” from their lists.

“Big gifts and teachers’ gifts and hostess gifts, people traveling and don’t want to show up empty-handed — we try to take care of all of that,” said Purity Candy president John Burfeindt.

Purity candy has been in Union County for 112 years. Most of the candy is made where people can watch.

“It’s something different, something special. You go to Walmart and everything is kind of cookie-cutter,” said Joanna Eberhart from Jersey Shore.

On this day, Burfeindt made one of the store’s best sellers: candy straws.

“People know that we run out and the only way to make sure to get the things you want is to preorder and pick them up.”

With hard candy on the outside and chocolate filling, they are one of Purity Candy’s bestselling candies, but they are time-consuming to make.

“It takes about a half a day to make, package a batch,” Burfeindt said.

Nothing says Christmas quite like a candy cane. Purity makes its own and Burfeindt says candy canes are some of the store’s best sellers.’

the store makes hundreds of candy canes each year in more than a dozen flavors.

“The quality of the product is certainly the best in my book,” Kim Kinsman said.

This is the busiest time of the year at Purity Candy but after Christmas, the team does not get a break. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.