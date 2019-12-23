× Shooting Outside Minnesota Restaurant Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured

SPRING LAKE PARK, M.N. — One person was killed and seven others injured in a shooting early Sunday in the parking lot of a restaurant in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The Spring Lake Park Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired, and multiple victims shot just after midnight.

When officers arrived at the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds, along with a teenage male who had been killed, police said.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Chai Yang, 19, of St. Paul.

Victims were treated by law enforcement and medical personnel on the scene and transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

There are no suspects in custody, but police say they believe there is no current danger to the public.