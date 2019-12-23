Royal Caribbean Will Host a Cruise for 4,000 Eagles Fans, the ‘Most Passionate’ in Football

The Royal Caribbean's latest cruise liner 'Anthem Of The Seas', the third largest ship in the world, is moored at the port of Bilbao during its maiden voyage, on April 26, 2015. (Photo Courtesy: Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images)

If you yearn for a relaxing and rejuvenating escape at sea, a week in tight quarters with thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans may not be for you.

But Eagles fans who celebrate their well-earned reputation for unruliness will probably not want to miss the March 21-28, 2021, Eagles fan cruise on Royal Caribbean’s leviathan Anthem of the Seas.

Former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese, in a promotional video, said some 4,000 fans will set out to sea with former players like Harold Carmichael, Jeremiah Trotter, David Akers, Vince Papale, and Mike Quick, according to the cruise website.

The website bills the journey as “the utmost riveting experience shared by the most passionate fans in football.”

The cruise will set sail from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, with stops at Cape Canaveral and Coco Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas, according to the site.

The site made no mention of security for a cruise packed with fans with a longstanding reputation for rowdiness.

After the first-ever Super Bowl victory in franchise history in 2018, celebrations on the streets of the City of Brotherly Love included instances of vandalism and looting.

Between chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles,” a horde of fans flipped over a car.

Windows were smashed in buildings, city officials said. Police received at least one report of looting. Fans took down several light poles, resulting in injuries to a few people, officials said. Police said three people were arrested.

When the Eagles played at Veterans Stadium, a makeshift courtroom was installed in the stadium to quickly adjudicate fans arrested during games. Known as “Eagles Court,” the idea for the courtroom came after a 1998 game broadcast on “Monday Night Football” in which there were 60 fistfights in the stands, and someone fired a flare gun.

Then there is the infamous incident in December 1968 when a man dressed as Santa Claus was sent on the field during halftime and the crowd responded with boos and pelting him with snowballs.

