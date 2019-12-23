× Police, Fire Departments Mourn Loss of Officer

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — The Swoyersville Police Department in Luzerne County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Patrolman Andrew Jones was killed in a car crash over the weekend while off duty.

The flag is at half-staff outside the Swoyersville Police Department, the chief’s badge has a mourning banner, and blue candles have been lit under the station’s sign — all ways to express grief and mourning for the loss of Patrolman Andrew Jones who was killed as a result of a car crash early Sunday Morning in Carbon County.

Christopher Concert is the mayor of Swoyersville. He told Newswatch 16 about the last time he saw Ofc. Jones.

“I was with him on Saturday. He escorted our Swoyersville Christmas parade through the whole town and he was thrilled to do it. And he said to me this is always what I wanted to do, help out in a little community,” the mayor recalled. “It was a proud day when I got to swear him in because we really needed an officer like him.”

“This loss of Mr. Jones is a tragedy, for not only Swoyersville. I say it’s like a rippling effect. It starts here and it just has gone out,” Mayor Concert added.

That ripple effect can be found on social media with several departments honoring and remembering Jones for his public service and infectious smile.

Jones was also a part-time member of the Exeter and Summit Hill Police Departments and served at the deputy chief for the Wyoming Hose Company #1 in Wyoming.

Newswatch 16 was there when State Representative Aaron Kaufer handed over an American flag to the Swoyersville police chief that will be placed on Jones’ casket.

“It really is a sad day in our entire community. Our local police departments are the backbone of our community and here when we lose a member of our community, everyone feels it, not just here in Swoyersville, but all throughout the Wyoming Valley and northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Aaron Kaufer, 120th District.