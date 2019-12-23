Mr. Curiosity Podcast: Parade Crashing With Dave Bohman

Joe sits down with Newswatch 16 Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman.

As Dave prepares to move on from WNEP to a sunnier southern climate in Florida, he shares stories from his news career.

From hanging out with the likes of Bernie Sanders and Eddie Money to crashing parades, you don’t want to miss a second of this farewell episode to our co-worker and friend.

