Man Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Scheme
KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from the State College area is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a former prosecutor.
Officials say Dana Smith, 56, was working with a former cellmate at SCI-Dallas to kill Centre County attorney Yvette Wilson.
Wilson is an attorney for Penn State University and a former Centre County prosecutor. Wilson tried a case against Smith’s son who was convicted of sexually abusing minors and Smith was arrested for interfering.
State police executed an undercover operation where a money drop was made by Smith to a confidential informant.
Smith was later taken into custody and charged with criminal solicitation.
41.317619 -75.911483
1 Comment
wnepjunkie
Peach671, doesn’t look so peachy now….