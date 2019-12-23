× Man Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Scheme

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from the State College area is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a former prosecutor.

Officials say Dana Smith, 56, was working with a former cellmate at SCI-Dallas to kill Centre County attorney Yvette Wilson.

Wilson is an attorney for Penn State University and a former Centre County prosecutor. Wilson tried a case against Smith’s son who was convicted of sexually abusing minors and Smith was arrested for interfering.

State police executed an undercover operation where a money drop was made by Smith to a confidential informant.

Smith was later taken into custody and charged with criminal solicitation.