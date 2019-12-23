Limited Gas Options at Turnpike Rest Area

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular rest area along the Pennsylvania Turnpike where folks like to fuel up is limited on gas options.

The southbound Hickory Run rest area in Carbon county does not have premium or higher octane gas.

You are only able to get regular gas or diesel fuel at that southbound stop off Route 476.

Workers are there fixing a pipe that will take several days to repair.

1 Comment

