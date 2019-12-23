Last-Minute Christmas Tree Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Lots of folks procrastinate when it comes to buying gifts to put under their Christmas trees.

Same goes for the actual trees, too.

We stopped by Beisel's Christmas Tree Hill near Lehighton today.

Despite Christmas being only two days away there's still quite a selection here.

Quite a few families were out looking for the perfect tree.

"I take care of people and I am now with my grandchildren and I bake a lot for different people and it`s just the time goes by so quickly really thanksgiving came late this year so we miss a whole week really," said Priscilla Reich, Danielsville

That family ended up taking home a nice Concolor Fir.

They say they picked it because it's strong branches are great for heavy ornaments and because it makes the house smell like oranges.