Last-Minute Christmas Tree Shopping

Posted 11:01 pm, December 23, 2019, by

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Lots of folks procrastinate when it comes to buying gifts to put under their Christmas trees.

Same goes for the actual trees, too.

We stopped by Beisel's Christmas Tree Hill near Lehighton today.

Despite Christmas being only two days away there's still quite a selection here.

Quite a few families were out looking for the perfect tree.

"I take care of people and I am now with my grandchildren and I bake a lot for different people and it`s just the time goes by so quickly really thanksgiving came late this year so we miss a whole week really," said Priscilla Reich, Danielsville

That family ended up taking home a nice Concolor Fir.

They say they picked it because it's strong branches are great for heavy ornaments and because it makes the house smell like oranges.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.