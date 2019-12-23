× Families Get Helping Hand from Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — More than 100 families were able to get some extra Christmas presents this year, thanks to the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots distribution.

Shadur Borden lives in Pocono Summit. This year, money was a little tight for Christmas, but thanks to the Salvation Army, Borden is able to give his two children a Christmas they won’t forget.

“I had to ask for some help. I am not ashamed. I am here to get some things for my kids,” said Shadur Borden, Pocono Summit.

A third toy distribution day was added at the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg. More than 100 families were able to come and pick out presents.

“We found we had families that missed the application because they were working, or other things came up. Our staff and volunteers came to me and said,’ Major, you know there’s a lot of folks that still need help, can we add another day,'” said Major Gilbert Parkhurst, Salvation Army.

The extra distribution day is important to so many families in Monroe County. Some who otherwise would only have a few presents for their children to unwrap this year.

“Oh, this is great. I didn’t even know what this was until a friend mentioned it to me. So yeah, this is awesome,” said Ashley Turner, Mount Pocono.

Ashley Turner lives in Mount Pocono. She came to get presents for her son.

She can’t wait to see his face on Christmas Day when he unwraps presents he wasn’t expecting.

“Oh, it’s going to make me feel awesome. I love when he is happy and that makes me happy,” said Turner.

“Oh, this is wonderful. This is my first time doing this so when I heard about it, I said let me try it. Hey, nothing beats a failure but a try,” said Borden.

More than 20,000 presents were donated this year to the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army through Toys for Tots and Toys for Joy.

