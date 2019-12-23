Deputy Coroner Called to Crash in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The deputy coroner was called to the scene of a tractor trailer crash Monday.

Video of the big rig toppled on its side is just into our newsroom.

The deputy coroner was called to Highridge Park Road near Minersville around 8 p.m.

Authorities tell us the tractor trailer hit a utility poll and flipped.

The big rig appears to be tangled in those power lines.

So far its unclear what led to the wreck.

We'll have updates on this breaking news on Newswatch 16 and on our website.