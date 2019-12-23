× Chewy.com Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — An online pet products company is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Lackawanna County.

Chewy.com plans to invest $35 million into a site along Route 6 in Archbald, creating about 1,000 new full-time jobs, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Today, @GovernorTomWolf announced that @Chewy, an online pet company, will expand in Lackawanna County creating at least 1,000 full-time jobs.https://t.co/zF43CLggOX — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) December 23, 2019

This will be Chewy’s third fulfillment center in the state. The company operates a facility in Hanover Township in Luzerne County.

Chewy provides pet products and supplies online.