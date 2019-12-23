Chewy.com Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to Lackawanna County

Posted 10:20 am, December 23, 2019, by

ARCHBALD, Pa. — An online pet products company is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Lackawanna County.

Chewy.com plans to invest $35 million into a site along Route 6 in Archbald, creating about 1,000 new full-time jobs, according to a release from the governor’s office.

This will be Chewy’s third fulfillment center in the state. The company operates a facility in Hanover Township in Luzerne County.

Chewy provides pet products and supplies online.

 

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.