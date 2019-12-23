Chewy.com Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, Pa. — An online pet products company is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Lackawanna County.
Chewy.com plans to invest $35 million into a site along Route 6 in Archbald, creating about 1,000 new full-time jobs, according to a release from the governor’s office.
This will be Chewy’s third fulfillment center in the state. The company operates a facility in Hanover Township in Luzerne County.
Chewy provides pet products and supplies online.