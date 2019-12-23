Accused Killer Returned to Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:59 pm, December 23, 2019, by

Zien Council

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Wilkes-Barre was brought back to our area from Philadelphia on Monday.

Zien Council, 18, was led into a magistrate’s office in Wilkes-Barre to face a homicide charge.

Police say Council shot and killed his girlfriend Brittney Reynolds last week.

Officers were called to her home on Matson Avenue in Wilkes-Barre on Friday morning for a welfare check and they found Reynolds, 26, dead.

Court papers show Reynolds Met council while she was working at Red Rock Detention Center and he was a student there.

Police say Council shot Reynolds and then took her car and drove back to his native Philadelphia.

Police in Philadelphia found that car and took Council into custody on Sunday.

Council is locked up in Luzerne County He’s due back in court early next month.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.