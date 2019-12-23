× Accused Killer Returned to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Wilkes-Barre was brought back to our area from Philadelphia on Monday.

Zien Council, 18, was led into a magistrate’s office in Wilkes-Barre to face a homicide charge.

Police say Council shot and killed his girlfriend Brittney Reynolds last week.

Officers were called to her home on Matson Avenue in Wilkes-Barre on Friday morning for a welfare check and they found Reynolds, 26, dead.

Court papers show Reynolds Met council while she was working at Red Rock Detention Center and he was a student there.

Police say Council shot Reynolds and then took her car and drove back to his native Philadelphia.

Police in Philadelphia found that car and took Council into custody on Sunday.

Council is locked up in Luzerne County He’s due back in court early next month.