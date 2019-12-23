× A Trip Down Candy Cane Lane

DUBOISTOWN, Pa. — For the past 62 years, a street in Duboistown has become one of the most festive holiday spots in Lycoming County. Every December, Summer Street is transformed into Candy Cane Lane.

“I’m 60 years old and I have lived on this street all my life, so I don’t know a Christmas without it. It’s just been a magical time for me while growing up,” said resident Craig Kropp.

The tradition started 62 years ago when Summer Street residents gathered for an outdoor picnic.

“Most all of the families on the hill would get together for a picnic in the backyard between my house and the one below me and just out of the blue somebody said why don’t we do this?” said founder Martha Krupp.

Houses in Duboistown are decked with lights and festive lawn ornaments can be seen in every yard. Toy soldiers line Candy Cane Lane and greet all of its visitors.

“It’s amazing,” Marianne Depasqua said. “Every night its bumper-to-bumper traffic coming up the street.”

“We have traffic backed up sometimes half-mile down the road or more and I talk to people and they have waited 25 minutes 30, 35 minutes they are happy and joyful to be here,” Krupp said.

Candy Cane Lane is much more than just lawn ornaments and lights. They have a nativity scene, Santa’s workshop, and even Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick makes a few appearances every December.

Most residents on Candy Cane Lane in Duboistown say they will be keeping their decorations up until the start of the New Year.