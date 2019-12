× Water Main Break Causes Traffic Problems in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Traffic problems in the Electric City after a water main break forced a street to close.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say a six-inch main on Olive Street is to blame.

Police were directing traffic around the flooded roadway.

About 35 homes in the area are without water.

Crews are working on repairs and hope to have Olive Street open again sometime later Sunday night.