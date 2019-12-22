Sean Clifford Close to 100%, Plans to Play in Cotton Bowl

Speaking at the team's bowl media day, James Franklin and Sean Clifford both confirmed the Penn State quarterback should be healthy enough to play in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis on Saturday.

