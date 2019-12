Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Santa Claus traveled not by sleigh but by firetruck to visit one Lackawanna County community.

Other holiday events in Dunmore were canceled due to weather so the fire department stepped up to spread some holiday cheer.

Firefighters escorted ole Saint Nick all through Dunmore including a stop by Saint Anthony’s park.

Santa delivered candy to everyone on the nice list here in Lackawanna County.