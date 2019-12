× Police Close Street in Dunmore Due to Water Main Break

DUNMORE, Pa. — Another water main break is affecting customers in a different part of Lackawanna County.

Part of Naphin Drive in Dunmore is closed by police and the fire department as crews work to make repairs.

Water from the break is running down the street and puddling up in yards in the area.

No word on when repairs are expected to be completed here in Dunmore.