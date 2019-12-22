Off-Duty Police Officer Killed in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. -- Some sad news to report out of Luzerne County. An off-duty police officer died after a crash early Sunday morning.

Andrew Jones worked as an officer for the Swoyersville Police Department.

He died at the hospital after crashing into a tree around 2:00 a.m. on Mill Street in Mahoning Township.

Jones was sworn in as a full-time officer back in October.

Officials posted a statement on the borough's Facebook page, stating in part,

“He was a very friendly police officer who wanted nothing more to be a police officer for Swoyersville. In his two and a half shorts months he spent with us, he left a lasting impression that may never be forgotten.”

There's no word on what caused the deadly wreck in Carbon County.