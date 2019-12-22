× In Your Neighborhood

Winter Open Houses

If you are looking for something fun to do this holiday season, then check out Luzerne County, Saturday, December 28. The Hudson Model Railroad Club is holding their annual Winter Open Houses, each weekend through January 5th. The open house begins at Noon and is located on Martin Street in Plains. Admission is free but there will be numerous items for sale and raffle prizes. Steam engines will be running again on January 4th.

Countdown to Noon

As we get ready to welcome in 2020, Columbia County wants to make sure kids of all ages get to ring in the New Year. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will be hosting Countdown to Noon; A Family Celebration of New Year’s. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be New Year’s themed crafts and games and special musical guest, Kerry Kenny. Of course, you’ll have the chance to count down to Noon.