Holiday Tradition Honors Little Girl

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- A holiday tradition is held each year in Luzerne County to honor the life of a little girl.

Folks gathered at Betty Mascelli Park in Forty Fort for a Christmas party.

Each year, members of the community are asked to bring an ornament to hang on a tree in memory of Camryn Shultz who was killed in 2013.

“To show my family support in such a difficult time with passing of my daughter, Camryn, and just Amy going above and beyond always for my family and to hold Camryn’s memory alive. So it’s just a really special that we continue to do this tradition,” Camryn’s mother Jessica Shultz said.

Kids could get their picture with Santa and enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies and the party here in Luzerne County.