DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of highway in Luzerne County for a few hours Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. along Interstate 80 eastbound.

The interstate was closed at mile marker 265 near Hazleton for an investigation

It has since reopened.

State police have not said if anyone was hurt or what led to the crash in Luzerne County.