Celebrating Chanukah With the Annual Running of the Torch

Posted 10:23 pm, December 22, 2019, by

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Chanukah began Sunday night at sundown. To celebrate, the annual running of the torch was held in Luzerne County.

Runners took to the streets near the new Jewish Community Center location in Kingston.

This is the 51st year for the run.

The tradition, which originated in Israel, represents when young men would run to distant cities to light public menorahs.

The same traditional menorah was moved from the JCC's former location in Wilkes-Barre and was lit for the first time tonight at its new location.

"We have a much larger crowd this year than usual and I think it has to do with, not only the support from the other synagogues but also the fact that we're in this great new building and people are really appreciating it," David Schwager said.

Afterward, the celebration continued with a traditional dinner here in Luzerne County.

