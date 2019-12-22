Bomb Report Unfounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Neighbors say it was about 5:00 a.m. when a woman came out of a house at 942 East Elm Street in Scranton screaming at someone who was still inside.

"Screaming loud like 'you betraying your country' and everything and she was screaming really, really loud asking for help screaming like somebody call the cops,"

“We received a call from an individual who said they were in a residence in the 900 block of East Elm Street who said they saw what appeared to be wires and some sort of clay and later were told possibly some PVC piping," Captain of the Scranton Police Department Dennis Lukasewicz said.

Police set up a command post and called in bomb units. It was around 12:15 Sunday afternoon when our news team heard authorities order the occupant out of the house with a megaphone claiming they had gotten a search warrant. Here you can see the man being taken into custody, although police say no charges have been filed against him

"At this point, it's an investigation. The fact that we had potential bomb-making materials inside is why we went in with the amount of caution that we did," Lukasewicz said.

People who live here along east elm street were forced to leave their homes. It was hours before police allowed them to come back into the neighborhood.

"This neighborhood is great I’m telling you this is really shocking it's quiet, cars barely pass through here everybody is family-oriented, we all get along. I’m, this is absolutely shocking," Jazlyn Reyes of Scranton said.

"It's just not what we expect here on our quiet block it's a great neighborhood so I’m glad it ended well so, all is well that ends well and I’m glad to be home to be honest with ya," Pat Festa of Scranton said.