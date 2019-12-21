Santa Hits the Ice Rink in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Old Saint Nick took some time off out his busy schedule to hit the ice Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Revolution Ice Centre near Pittston held their annual Skate With Santa event.

Christmas songs played as families skated their way into the holiday spirit.

One little boy Newswatch 16 spoke with is trying to keep his nice list status.

"Ice skating with Santa, just going around in a circle, and if some falls see if they’re okay and all of that," Joshua Chaump of Dupont said.

After skating, kids were treated to hot chocolate and smores at the ice centre here in Luzerne County.

