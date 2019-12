Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The spirit of giving was also on display in Monroe County.

Santa Claus stopped down from the North Pole a little early this year to hand out presents in Smithfield Township.

The big guy in red traded his usual sleigh for a fire engine from the Marshalls Creek Fire Company and hand-delivered gifts to good girls and boys around the area.

Fire officials say this is the first time for the event but hope Santa makes a return trip here in Monroe County again next year.