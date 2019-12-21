Observing National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

Posted 10:12 pm, December 21, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A service was held Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre to observe National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

The memorial service was put on at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church on South Franklin Street in the city.

Organizers say it's all to remember members of the local homeless community lost over the years and to bring awareness to the problem of homelessness in Wilkes-Barre.

"This is not something that is removed from us. We have to keep in mind and remember that this is a local situation. This is something that happens in our own city and own community," Father Timothy Alleman said.

Wilkes-Barre’s mayor-elect George Brown also spoke at the memorial service in Luzerne County.

