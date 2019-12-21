Speaking at Penn State's bowl media day, the Nittany Lions say they're looking forward to the Cotton Bowl against Memphis and that they are not taking this opportunity for granted.
Nittany Lions Excited to Play in Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State To Play Memphis in Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State Fans Book Trips To Cotton Bowl
-
Nittany Lions Offense Ready to Roar in Cotton Bowl
-
Happy Valley, Happy Place
-
Nittany Lions Talk Tackling
-
-
Fans Pack Annual Tailgate Party for Penn State vs. Ohio State Game
-
Nittany Lions Say They Proved A Lot by Battling Back Against Ohio State
-
Chase Down Podcast: Penn State is on the Cusp of Being an Elite Program
-
Penn State’s Will Levis Says He Was Ready To Play
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Gets Its Signature Win & An Interview With LaVar Arrington
-
-
Witnessing the ‘White Out’ at Penn State
-
Gross-Matos Speaks on Decision to Enter NFL Draft
-
A Little Piece of Nittany Nation Deep in Ohio