Man Locked Up After Attempted Criminal Homicide

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Monroe County, a husband is behind bars after allegedly trying to kill his wife.

State police were called to a home along Hawk Road in Ross Township around 8:00 Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found 66-year-old Marshall Eldrige covered in blood.

Troopers say Eldridge admitted to hitting his wife in the head with a hammer.

She was taken to the hospital with reported severe head injuries.

Eldridge is locked up on attempted criminal homicide and related charged after the assault in Monroe County.