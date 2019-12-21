Man Locked Up After Attempted Criminal Homicide

Posted 10:02 pm, December 21, 2019, by

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Monroe County, a husband is behind bars after allegedly trying to kill his wife.

State police were called to a home along Hawk Road in Ross Township around 8:00 Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found 66-year-old Marshall Eldrige covered in blood.

Troopers say Eldridge admitted to hitting his wife in the head with a hammer.

She was taken to the hospital with reported severe head injuries.

Eldridge is locked up on attempted criminal homicide and related charged after the assault in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.