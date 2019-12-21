Man Locked Up After Attempted Criminal Homicide
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Monroe County, a husband is behind bars after allegedly trying to kill his wife.
State police were called to a home along Hawk Road in Ross Township around 8:00 Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they found 66-year-old Marshall Eldrige covered in blood.
Troopers say Eldridge admitted to hitting his wife in the head with a hammer.
She was taken to the hospital with reported severe head injuries.
Eldridge is locked up on attempted criminal homicide and related charged after the assault in Monroe County.