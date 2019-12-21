Man Behind Bars After Being Charged in Murder for Hire Plot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- A man is behind bars, charged in a murder for hire plot accused of hiring someone to kill a former prosecutor.

State police say the suspect was planning to have a former prosecutor killed and reached out to several potential hitmen.

After months of investigation and some undercover detective work, the alleged conspirator is behind bars.

56-year-old Dana Smith was arrested Friday at his home in State College accused of plotting that prosecutor’s death. State police haven’t said what county that prosecutor is from, but charges are being filed in Luzerne County.

State police say was Smith was conspiring with several potential hitmen.

At least one of them was an inmate currently in state prison.

Investigators say he sent them information about the proposed victim including their name and home address as well as large amounts of money.

Friday, investigators went undercover to stage a money drop.

Smith made payment to an investigator who he thought was a hitman. Smith is charged with criminal solicitation to commit homicide and criminal conspiracy. Those charges are being filed through the Luzerne County district attorney’s office. Police say part of the alleged murder for hire plot was to take place in Luzerne County. Again, we do not know where that former prosecutor and proposed victim was practicing or living.

Smith is behind bars and being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.