Hooping With Dunmore High School Alumni

DUNMORE, Pa. — Alumni of Dunmore High School always get together this time of year but not for a traditional reunion.

Former students meet on the hardwood for the annual Alumni Basketball Tournament.

Every year people get together at their old stomping grounds and play a little basketball before Christmas.

Organizers say it’s the perfect time of year because everyone is home for the holidays.

“It’s just a way for everyone to come back and play the game we love. That some of them are away at school, some of them moved away but they`re in for the holidays, it`s one way to get us all back together here one time a year,” Peter Mataloni of Dunmore said.

This is the 10th year for the basketball tournament in Lackawanna County.