Home & Backyard Christmas 2019 -Part 1- (Lang’s Chocolates)

Northeastern and central Pennsylvanian holiday traditions are a combination of many ethnic customs and celebrations. Several of the special traditions first brought to Pennsylvania are now national staples of Christmas holiday celebrations. Home and Backyard takes a look at some of the ties to Christmas that began right here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

We Three King's is a classic Christmas song written by John Henry Hopkins, Jr. a clergyman, who at one point during his life, was a rector at Christ Episcopal Church in Williamsport.

Hand-crafted chocolates are a terrific traditional holiday gift. Jackie Lewandoski visits Lang's Chocolates in Williamsport to see how they create their mouth-watering cherry cordials.