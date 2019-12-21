Home & Backyard Christmas 2019 – Part 2- (James Manning House Bed & Breakfast)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northeastern and central Pennsylvanian holiday traditions are a combination of many ethnic customs and celebrations. Several of the special traditions first brought to Pennsylvania are now national staples of Christmas holiday celebrations. Home and Backyard takes a look at some of the ties to Christmas that began right here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The lyrics for the song Winter Wonderland were written by Richard Smith of Honesdale, PA.

Paul Epsom visits The James Manning Bed and Breakfast just outside of Honesdale for a delicious holiday dessert.

Eggnog Coffee Cake

Enjoy your recipe from the James Manning House

Ingredients

h c. Craisins soaked in 2 T. rum* % c. egg whites

3 c. unbleached flour h c. unsalted butter, softened

2 tsp. baking powder 1/2 c. unsweetened applesauce

tsp. salt 2 c. sugar

I c. eggnog 1 tsp. vanilla

1/8 tsp. nutmeg 1 T freshly grated orange peel

Directions

Soak the Craisins in the rum for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Grease and flour a large Bundt pan.

Combine flour. baking powder. nutmeg and salt in medium bowl and whisk slightly to mix. Set aside.

Cream butter on medium speed of electric mixer until creamy. Add sugar and continue to beat until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add egg whites gradually beating well after each addition.

Add the remaining wet ingredients (eggnog. vanilla, and applesauce) and beat until combined. Add dry ingredients to batter and mix until combined. Fold in the orange peel, Craisins and remaining rum.

Spoon batter into Bundt pan and level. Bake 55-65 minutes, or until lightly browned, and top springs back when lightly touched, or toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool for 20 minutes. Loosen edges and remove from pan. Allow to cool completely.

Prepare Glaze: Blend together I c. confectioner's sugar and 1/4 c. orange juice. Drizzle over cake.

making this coffee cake to serve to anyone avoiding alcohol. substitute 2T orange juice and 1/2t. rum extract or flavoring.

Manning Morning Scones

2 c. all-purpose flour

1/3 c. sugar

1/2 t. salt

1 t. baking powder

% t. baking soda

1/2 c. butter, frozen 1/2 c. fat free sour cream

1/2 t. vanilla

1 large egg

1/2 c. raisins*

Directions: In a medium-sized bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, and salt. Grate the butter using a food processor, or cut into very small pieces. Work into dry ingredients with your fingers. This mixture should resemble coarse meal. Stir in raisins.*

In another small bowl, beat the egg, sour cream and vanilla until smooth. Using a fork stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture until large clumps foml (do not over work the dough. Press the dough to form somewhat of a ball. Divide into two or three clumps and dump on a floured board. Form and press each clump into a thick disc. Cut each disc into 6-8 triangles. Scones could also be shaped by cutting with a circle cookie cutter. Put pieces on a parchment lined cookie tray, approx.. 2" apart. Bake in 375 degree preheated oven until golden •around the edges. To serve dust with powered sugar or make a glaze with confectioner's sugar and water, milk. or juice, approx. one tablespoon liquid to one cup of sugar.

The secret to the light fluffy scones at James Manning House is to freeze the preformed scones before baking. Once your scones are frozen wrap tightly and store for up to one month. Bake as many as desired from frozen state. do not thaw.

*Alternate additives: Mixed dried fruit craisins and orange zest Lemon-blueberry dried cherries and almonds Butterscotch chips dried apricots and white choc. chips Chocolate and coconut hazelnuts and toffee Pecans and caramels craisins and white chocolate Be creative! !