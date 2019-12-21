Home & Backyard Christmas 2019 – Part 4 -(The Christmas Tree)

Posted 10:30 am, December 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:31AM, December 21, 2019

Northeastern and central Pennsylvanian holiday traditions are a combination of many ethnic customs and celebrations.    Several of the special traditions first brought to Pennsylvania are now national staples of Christmas holiday celebrations.  Home and Backyard takes a look at some of the ties to Christmas that began right here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

No holiday home is complete without a Christmas Tree.  The Christmas Tree is a German tradition and is said to have its United States origin in Easton, Pennsylvania.  Paul Epsom visits Easton and shares some of the lore of the Christmas tree.

