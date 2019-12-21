× Fire Destroys Home in Pike County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Pike County, a blaze is responsible for reducing a home to rubble.

Fire officials believe the home on Granite Drive in Greene Township went up in flames around 8:00 Saturday night.

The fire chief says there were multiple explosions from propane tanks on the property.

He believes the place is a summer home and no one was there at the time of the fire.

A fire marshal has been called in to determine a cause in Pike County.