Fire Destroys Home in Pike County

Posted 10:44 pm, December 21, 2019, by

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Pike County, a blaze is responsible for reducing a home to rubble.

Fire officials believe the home on Granite Drive in Greene Township went up in flames around 8:00 Saturday night.

The fire chief says there were multiple explosions from propane tanks on the property.

He believes the place is a summer home and no one was there at the time of the fire.

A fire marshal has been called in to determine a cause in Pike County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.