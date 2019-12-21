Cramming in Last Minute Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Last-minute shoppers headed out to the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County.

The mall was packed for the final weekend before Christmas.

The last Saturday before the holiday is known as Super Saturday.

The National Retail Federation says more than one hundred and 47 million people are expected to shop Saturday.

Shoppers picking up last-minute gifts say the crowds weren't enough to steer them away.

"It was a little hectic coming into the mall. A lot of people were out on the roads, but it wasn't too bad once you get in there," Caitlin McCafferty said.

"I anticipated big crowds. I used to start early but then I would spend too much money, so now I wait," Tony Valvano of Scranton said.

The Viewmont Mall will be open until 11:00 Saturday night in Lackawanna County.